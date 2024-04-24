2024 April 24 17:03

AtoB@C Shipping reveals names for the rest of its new hybrid vessels

In conjunction with the keel laying of the seventh unit in the series of twelve plug-in hybrid 5,350 dwt coasters, AtoB@C Shipping announced the names of the remaining vessels in the series of highly efficient plug-in hybrid vessels.

The names of the remaining six vessels, to be delivered in 2025 and 2026 continue the theme introduced with the first six vessels, where the names are derived from the nature and the characteristics of the vessels:



Thanks to its shore power connectivity and large battery installation, the CO2 emissions of these state-of-the-art vessels are expected to be up to 50% less compared to the present generation of vessels. The vessels are designed to carry a wide range of bulk and breakbulk products, such as steel, forest products, fertilizers and project cargoes. Vessels have a long unobstructed deck, which allows loading more deck cargo and longer project cargoes than the current vessels in the fleet. The crew accommodation and the bridge are located at the bow, which optimises the cargo capacity and improves the visibility and safety of navigation.



AtoB@C Shipping is an innovative shortsea operator transporting bulk and breakbulk cargoes for industrial clients. The company operates a fleet of modern, well-maintained, multipurpose vessels in 4,000-6,000 dwt segments.