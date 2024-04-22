2024 April 22 13:54

Yang Ming revamp Far East-East Coast of South America Service

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming) announced the upcoming implementation of a revamp service set-up for Far East and East Coast of South America (FE-ECSA). The enhancement includes updates to the existing SA3 service and the launch of a new service, namely SA5, effective from early May, 2024.

With the addition of the SA5 service, Yang Ming will strengthen its existing service network and provide customers with a more comprehensive delivery service across FE-ECSA markets. Please find below the port rotation details of Yang Ming’s FE-ECSA services:

SA3 service

Shanghai – Ningbo – Yantian - Hong Kong – Singapore - Rio de Janeiro – Santos – Navegantes -Montevideo - Buenos Aires – Paranagua – Santos – Singapore - Hong Kong - Shanghai

SA5 service

Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Singapore - Rio de Janeiro – Santos – Paranagua – Itapoa -Navegantes – Santos – Colombo - Singapore - Hong Kong - Qingdao