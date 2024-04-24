2024 April 24 16:17

Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs a 20-year lease agreement with the Georgia Ports Authority

Wallenius Wilhelmsen is significantly increasing its strategic terminal and processing network, signing a 20-year lease agreement with the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), with options up to 30 years. Upgraded and enlarged Brunswick facilities will further expand the scope and scale of the company’s US Southeast operations.



The Brunswick expansion will further cement the company’s position as the favored partner for North American customers, joining an established network of terminals, on-port and in-plant processing centers that handle vehicles, construction, mining, and agricultural equipment across the region.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s Brunswick footprint includes expansions and enhancements to its existing terminal and auto vehicle processing center (VPC). An important addition is the new equipment processing center (EPC) that can store, customize, assemble, exercise, and distribute machinery on behalf of equipment OEMs and their dealers. The combination of services, coupled with the strategic benefits to the company’s shipping network, will provide invaluable benefits for Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s stakeholders going forward.



