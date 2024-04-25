2024 April 25 16:05

Port of Amsterdam revenues up to €190.4 million in 2023

The Port of Amsterdam’s annual report published today shows that the port is in transition. While revenues rose to €190.4 million, transhipment fell to 63 million tonnes. This is mainly due to a decline in fossil fuel transhipment, according to the company's release.



Total transhipment in the Amsterdam port area was 20% lower in 2023 than in 2022. Transhipment of coal fell by as much as 48%, to 7.4 million tonnes in 2023. Together with the coal terminals, the Port of Amsterdam has taken steps towards more non-fossil activities. For example, terrain was taken back from a coal terminal in late 2022. Other activities, such as the transhipment of scrap metal, now take place there.

Oil products transhipment also showed a 16% drop to 28.9 million tonnes. This is partly due to the sanctions on oil products from Russia and the ban on exports of high-sulphur fuels from the Netherlands to West Africa.



Contract revenue rose to €115.6 million from €103.6 million the prior year. This reflects higher net issuance and regular price increases. Seaport charges fell by €6.2 million to €54 million in 2023. Inland port charges came to €7.8 million, up from €7.7 million in 2022. Compared to 2022, operating income increased by €39 million in 2023 to €75 million. This is mainly because the final instalment payment of €37.8 million was remitted for the IJmuiden Sea Lock in 2022. The net result amounts to €55.1 million in 2023 compared to €44.4 million in 2022.





