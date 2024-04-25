  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 April 25 16:05

    Port of Amsterdam revenues up to €190.4 million in 2023

    The Port of Amsterdam’s annual report published today shows that the port is in transition. While revenues rose to €190.4 million, transhipment fell to 63 million tonnes. This is mainly due to a decline in fossil fuel transhipment, according to the company's release.

    Total transhipment in the Amsterdam port area was 20% lower in 2023 than in 2022. Transhipment of coal fell by as much as 48%, to 7.4 million tonnes in 2023. Together with the coal terminals, the Port of Amsterdam has taken steps towards more non-fossil activities. For example, terrain was taken back from a coal terminal in late 2022. Other activities, such as the transhipment of scrap metal, now take place there. 

    Oil products transhipment also showed a 16% drop to 28.9 million tonnes. This is partly due to the sanctions on oil products from Russia and the ban on exports of high-sulphur fuels from the Netherlands to West Africa.

    Contract revenue rose to €115.6 million from €103.6 million the prior year. This reflects higher net issuance and regular price increases. Seaport charges fell by €6.2 million to €54 million in 2023. Inland port charges came to €7.8 million, up from €7.7 million in 2022. Compared to 2022, operating income increased by €39 million in 2023 to €75 million. This is mainly because the final instalment payment of €37.8 million was remitted for the IJmuiden Sea Lock in 2022. The net result amounts to €55.1 million in 2023 compared to €44.4 million in 2022.


Другие новости по темам: Port of Amsterdam  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 April 25

18:07 MSC collaborates with GSBN to trial integrated safe transportation certification verification process
17:23 China launches construction of cutting-edge marine research vessel
17:06 CMA CGM and Bpifrance launch €200mln fund to decarbonize French maritime sector
16:46 Avenir LNG orders two 20,000 M3 LNG bunker delivery vessels
16:05 Port of Amsterdam revenues up to €190.4 million in 2023
15:46 OOCL launches Transpacific Latin Pacific 5 to offer express linkage between Asia and Mexico
15:23 MOL is 1st Japanese shipping company to raise funds through transition linked loan using performance-based interest subsidy system
14:53 Trident Energy enters the Republic of Congo with strategic deal
14:21 LNG-powered ship moored in Koper for the first time
13:38 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 17, 2024
13:32 The Grimaldi Group's Great Abidjan delivered in South Korea
13:12 European Parliament updates trans-European transport network guidelines
12:40 ClassNK releases route correction factors calculation tool "WACDAS"
12:10 MOL and Gaz System enter into agreement on FSRU project in Gdansk, Poland
11:31 Wartsila Gas Solutions to supply cargo handling system for a new 12.5k LNG bunkering vessel for Scale Gas
11:09 Wartsila secures China’s largest-ever methanol newbuild order
10:42 Valencia port community increases waste recovery by 75%
10:22 Kongsberg completes factory acceptance testing of the first production long-range autonomous underwater vehicle system HUGIN Endurance
09:53 Vladimir Putin: The BAM carrying capacity to reach nearly 42 million tonnes in 2024
09:47 Hanwha Ocean reports an operating profit of $38.6 mln on a consolidated basis in January-March 2024

2024 April 24

18:02 Incat to commence design study for new electric-hybrid ferry in partnership with DFDS
17:39 FESCO's 2023 revenue was up 6% Y/Y to RUB 172 billion
17:20 Peninsula adds chemical tanker Aalborg to supply in the Port of Barcelona
17:17 NCSP Group’s Q1 net profit rises 1.9 times to RUB 4.8 billion
17:03 AtoB@C Shipping reveals names for the rest of its new hybrid vessels
16:45 Red Sea conflict brings massive carbon emissions increases in ocean freight shipping
16:17 Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs a 20-year lease agreement with the Georgia Ports Authority
15:46 AD Ports Group secures a 20-year agreement to operate and upgrade Luanda multipurpose port terminal in Angola
14:43 Hengli Heavy Industries receives an order for four bulkers from Ciner Shipping
14:27 TotalEnergies, OQ to launch $1.6bn LNG bunkering project in Oman
13:54 Major shipping companies may resume limited calls to the Port of Baltimore
13:10 HD HHI inks MOU with Philly Shipyard for US vessel MRO business
12:45 MSC adds King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam to its East Africa Express service
12:16 Norton Rose Fulbright advises Citibank on $450m facility for Danaos Corporation to acquire eight newbuild vessels
10:40 DEME and Jan De Nul build the foundation for an energy island on behalf of Elia Transmission
10:08 Salzgitter AG and Uniper SE sign pre-contract for the supply and purchase of green hydrogen
09:18 Norwegian Cruise Line and Fincantieri float out the first ship of the extended Prima Plus Сlass

2024 April 23

18:02 SFL acquires two LNG dual-fuel chemical carriers in combination with long term employment
17:31 Pioneering Spirit completes its first pipeline pull-ins in Kalsto, Norway
17:04 Valenciaport admits the four bids for the construction of the North Terminal
16:54 Vancouver welcomes its first resident battery electric tugs
16:24 Shanghai Port and Lianyungang Port strengthen partnership
15:44 WinGD to debut short-stroke engine design after successful shop test
15:24 Overseas Shipholding Group awarded federal grant to design marine transport for liquified CO2 captured by Florida’s largest emitters
14:53 H2Carrier to establish Norway's first integrated PtX and wind power project
14:23 IBIA and BIMCO sign collaboration deal
13:52 Container ship Xin Xin Shan arrested in Singapore
13:22 MOL to merge its subsidiaries in the Philippines
12:53 Haiti fuel terminal operations halted as gangs seize trucks
12:30 HHLA acquires interest in Austrian intermodal service provider Roland
11:42 South Korean yards built 500 LNG carriers for export in 30 years
11:19 Wartsila to provide a range of solutions for the six PCTCs being built for Sallaum Lines
10:36 Thecla Bodewes Shipyards successfully launches 'Vertom Anette’ for Vertom Group
10:12 Carras Aquataurus becomes world’s first vessel to earn ABS Biofuel-1 notation

2024 April 22

18:10 Cosco Shipping and Shenzhen port partner for automobile exports
17:42 SBM Offshore signs a US$250 million short-term corporate facility
17:06 MSC Group, MSC Foundation and Mercy Ships to build a hospital ship
16:45 Port of Valencia container volumes up to 459,749 TEUs in March 2024
16:13 TotalEnergies launches the Marsa LNG project and deploys its multi-energy strategy in the Sultanate of Oman
15:24 ABS and DOE sign MOU to collaborate on clean energy development and maritime decarbonization research
14:51 MOL becomes first Japanese operator to commercially install onboard CO2 capture system
14:24 Wartsila receives contracts to supply cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for three new VLECs
13:54 Yang Ming revamp Far East-East Coast of South America Service
13:24 Cunard officially welcomes new ship Queen Anne with ceremony at Fincantieri shipyard
12:01 Value Maritime and MOL sign contract to supply an Exhaust Gas Cleaning System for an LR1 Product Tanker
11:43 Diamond Line enhances its NET2 service
11:24 Kotug International selected EST-Floattech for the containerized battery system for world’s first fully electric pusherboat
10:51 Torqeedo to integrate ocean plastics into its pioneering products

2024 April 21

15:07 Steerprop selected to supply main propulsion and tunnel thrusters for CCG's multi-purpose vessels program
13:51 First of its kind TRAktor V3900-DF launched at Uzmar Shipyard