FESCO's 2023 revenue was up 6% Y/Y to RUB 172 billion
The Group's international seaborne trade rose 23% last year.
Net profit of the Group decreased by 3.9% to 37.8 billion rubles, gross profit before depreciation declined by 17.5%, to 74 billion rubles, gross operating profit - by 24.6% to 38.4 billion rubles.
FESCO's net debt over the year increased from RUB 2.6 billion to RUB 24.8 billion “due to activities to acquire assets.” The group's liabilities reached 26.5 billion rubles for loans and borrowings and 2.9 billion rubles for lease agreements.
In 2023, FESCO’s fleet expanded with eight new ships for the short sea shipping and foreign trade transportation. The Group’s container fleet increased by 22% to 101 700 TEU; the fleet of container platforms increased by 25% to 13 000 units.
International maritime transport carried out by the Group in 2023 increased by 23% compared to the previous year to 419 000 TEU. Intermodal transportation reached 625 000 TEU (+23%), coastal shipping – to 105 000 TEU (+24%), railway container traffic – 753 000 TEU (+17%). Container throughput at Commercial Sea Port of Vladivostok (CPV) reached 859 000 TEU (+12%) by the end of 2023.
FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 150,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet exceeds 30 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.