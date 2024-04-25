2024 April 25 11:31

Wartsila Gas Solutions to supply cargo handling system for a new 12.5k LNG bunkering vessel for Scale Gas

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä , will supply the cargo handling system for a new 12,500 m3 LNG bunkering vessel being built for Spanish shipowner Scale Gas, a subsidiary of Enagás, the owner and operator of Spain’s gas grid, according to the company's release.

The vessel is co-financed from the Support for Sustainable and Digital Transport Programme, part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan from the Spanish Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda. The order has been placed by the yard building the vessel, Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering, and was booked by Wärtsilä in Q1, 2024.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled to be delivered to the yard during Q2, 2025.

Wärtsilä has a long-standing relationship with Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering, and has supplied cargo handling systems for a number of LNG, LPG, ethane/ethylene, and multi-gas carriers built by the yard.