2024 April 24 17:20

Peninsula adds chemical tanker Aalborg to supply in the Port of Barcelona

Peninsula, the leading independent global marine energy supplier, announced the introduction of the Aalborg, an IMO II chemical tanker dedicated to sustainable fuel distribution in the Western Mediterranean. The Aalborg is capable of supplying 100% biofuels (B100), in contrast to traditional fuel barges that cannot exceed 25% bio component. The vessel supplies FAME (Fatty Acid Methyl Esters) produced from vegetable oils and allows for neutral emissions (depending on the origin of these vegetable oils) thereby reducing a receiving vessel’s carbon footprint. The Aalborg will play a pivotal role in the Port of Barcelona’s ongoing commitment to promoting cleaner fuel initiatives across the region.

In utilising the Aalborg, Peninsula is acting on its sustainability commitments and accelerating the adoption of clean energy alternatives. The vessel’s ability to blend multiple bio feedstocks and traditional fuels on board, together with a certificate detailing the bio component percentage, allows ship owners to comply with impending Fuel EU Maritime regulation using the same engine.





