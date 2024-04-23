2024 April 23 14:53

H2Carrier to establish Norway's first integrated PtX and wind power project

The Norwegian company H2Carrier AS has applied to NVE (the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate) for development of two large onshore wind farms in Finnmark county. In line with a government initiative for raising energy and industry production in Finnmark, NVE has asked companies to notify their plans for developing wind power within 22nd April 2024, according to the company's release.

The Oksefjorden wind farm, is localized at the Skjøtnigberg/Nordkyn peninsula in the municipalities of Lebesby and Gamvik while Rubbedalshøgda wind farm is based at the Varanger peninsula in the municipalities of Båtsfjord and Berlevåg. The plans have been developed in co-operation with the host municipalities who already have been formally notified about H2Carrier’s intention to start the planning work.

The two wind farms have a planned installed capacity of 1,55GW with an estimated annual production of 6356GWh. The estimated annual production volume of green hydrogen and ammonia is 109 000 and 610 000 tons, respectively. In combination, the two projects will contribute to 3.9% of Norway’s targeted reduction of CO2 emissions until 2030.

H2Carrier has developed efficient and sustainable solutions for production of green hydrogen and ammonia based on decades of experience and competence from offshore oil & gas production. The company will use renewable power produced onshore for its floating production facilities installed on a ship which will be moored near shore, thus avoiding the large irreversible environmental footprint normally associated with conventional onshore production of hydrogen/ammonia.

Renewable power will be refined locally in the host communities and will have a significant impact on local and regional value creation by way of employment opportunities, improved public revenues and will offer a range of opportunities to regionally based companies.

The applications sent to NVE today entails that the respective plans presented today will be considered within the scope of both the Energy act.

In due course, NVE will identify a plan which includes hearings, impact assessments etc. prior to any grant of a concession to build the wind farms.