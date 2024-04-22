2024 April 22 15:24

ABS and DOE sign MOU to collaborate on clean energy development and maritime decarbonization research

ABS and U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are to collaborate on clean energy development in the maritime domain and decarbonization of maritime operations after signing a new memorandum of understanding (MOU), according to ABS's release.

The MOU between the DOE and ABS will further clean energy development and decarbonization of the maritime industry by facilitating open engagement, information sharing and collaborative research on U.S. maritime transportation decarbonization strategies.

Target areas for collaboration include domestic and international maritime strategy, ABS support to U.S. delegations on zero emission shipping and other maritime decarbonization initiatives, action plans for maritime decarbonization, and a range of technical advisory interchanges.



DOE EERE’s mission is to accelerate the research, development, demonstration, and deployment of technologies and solutions to equitably transition America to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions economy-wide by no later than 2050, and ensure the clean energy economy benefits all Americans, creating good paying jobs for