2024 April 23 17:04

Valenciaport admits the four bids for the construction of the North Terminal

The Board of Directors of the Port Authority of València (PAV), the contracting body, has been informed of the admission of the four bids submitted to the tender for the execution of the works for the container quay in the northern extension of the Port of València. These bids correspond to the Temporary Joint Ventures (UTEs):

Acciona Construcción, SA – Jan De Nul NV – Grupo Bertolin, SAU

Dragados, SA – Rover Maritime, SL – Torrescamara y Cia de Obras, SA – Dredging International España, SA – Dravo, SA

FCC Construcción – Pavasal – Boscalis

Sacyr Construcción, SA – Sociedad Anónima Trabajos y Obras – Becsa, SA – Agrupacion Guinovart Obras y Servicios Hispania, SA.

The contracting board of the Port Authority of València (PAV), which assists the Board of Directors, has confirmed to the Board that the documents relating to the personal and material resources required in the specifications of the awarding procedure are ‘sufficient’ in the bids submitted by 100% of the competing companies.



In the chairman’s report, the members of the Board were informed of the individual annual accounts for Valenciaport’s 2023 financial year, which have already been made available to the General State Administration Comptroller’s Office for the auditing of the accounts. These year-end figures show a positive result of 26,321,335.58 euros and a turnover of 141.27 million euros, which means a decrease of 0.80% compared to 2022; a variation resulting from the decreases in the ship rate, goods rate and activity rate.

As far as debt is concerned, Valenciaport continues to maintain the downward trend and closed the year with a 27 million euro reduction in its long-term bank debt, which strengthens its investment capacity for the future.



