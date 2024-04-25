  The version for the print
    China launches construction of cutting-edge marine research vessel

    China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company Limited officially starts constructing a new marine scientific research and teaching support vessel for Tongji University, according to China Daily.

    The vessel will become China's leading scientific research platform in the East China Sea, capable of conducting scientific research and providing engineering support.

    Shi Zhenming, vice president of Tongji University, said the ship incorporates cutting-edge concepts and information technology, enabling it to facilitate collaborative operation of unmanned scientific research equipment across air, sea, and submarine domains.

    "It integrates scientific research and investigation functions, including marine geology, marine chemistry, marine biology, physical oceanography, seabed equipment deployment and recovery, and engineering geology," he said.

    He added that with its intelligent, eco-friendly, modular, comfortable, convenient, and internationalized features, the vessel boasts robust scientific research capabilities and relatively low operating costs.

    "The vessel will be used for scientific exploration voyages of Tongji University's marine discipline and other units, as well as students' maritime internships, providing solid support for scientific marine research and the cultivation of marine-related professionals," added Shi.

    The 2,990-metric-ton vessel is expected to be delivered for use by the end of May 2025. It measures 82 meters long and 15 meters wide. It is designed to reach a draft of four meters. It can accommodate 45 people, including 30 scientists, and reach a speed of 15 knots, equivalent to more than 27 kilometers an hour.

    The vessel will be equipped with multiple advanced labs and have all-weather operational capabilities. Multiple performance indicators indicate that the vessel will reach the world's leading level.

