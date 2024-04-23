2024 April 23 16:24

Shanghai Port and Lianyungang Port strengthen partnership

The Chinese ports of Shanghai and Lianyungang aim to enhance multimodal transportation and ro-ro projects development to improve competitiveness, according to Seatrade Maritime.

The two ports officially launched Xinyi-Lianyungang-Shanghai multimodal transportation to greatly improve container transport efficiency.

Shanghai port and Lianyungang port have both set up container companies jointly to provide high-quality logistics services for Yangtze river delta region.

Shanghai Haitong International Automobile Terminal and Jiangsu Lianyungang Port also entered into an investment intent letter to establish ro-ro joint venture company for opening up new ro-ro express services and stabilizing the automobile export logistics.



Shanghai Port and Lianyungang Port initiated strategic cooperation in 2021 and offered several beneficial policies to shipping companies and terminal operators for establishing a strong link between the two ports.