2024 April 25 14:21

LNG-powered ship moored in Koper for the first time

Last weekend, the CMA CGM SCANDOLO, the first LNG-powered ship ever to call at the Port of Koper, was berthed, according to the company's release. The 15,000 TEU container ship from French shipowner CMA CGM represents a significant step towards a more responsible approach to the environment and a gradual reduction of CO2 emissions.

The CMA CGM SCANDOLA is one of 35 ships in the French shipowner’s fleet powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). By 2028, the number of ships powered by decarbonised fuels is expected to increase to 120, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 20% compared to fossil-fuelled ships.