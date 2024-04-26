2024 April 26 10:08

MPCC secures ECA-covered sustainable financing for its dual-fuel methanol newbuildings

MPC Container Ships ASA (MPCC) has successfully signed a USD 55 million pre- and post-delivery ECA covered financing agreement with Deutsche Bank and SINOSURE for its two dual-fuel methanol newbuildings. The vessels are scheduled for delivery towards the end of 2024 and are secured by 15-year time charter agreements with North Sea Container Line (NCL). The loan matures in 2036, according to the company's release.

The two vessels feature dual-fuel engines that enable operation on green methanol. Thus, this financing has been internally classified by the lender as Sustainable Finance as the proceeds will be used for an activity that meets the eligibility criteria of Deutsche Bank’s own Sustainable Finance Framework.

MPC Container Ships ASA is a container tonnage provider focusing on small to mid-size container ships. Its main activity is to own and operate a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters. The company is registered and has its business office in Oslo, Norway.