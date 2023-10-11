2023 October 11 11:14

Morcenter TEK: Exports volume at Russian seaports rose 7.7% in Jan-Sept 2023

Handling of imports increased by 9.2%



Handling of export cargo through Russian seaports increased by 7.7% in January-September 2023 on to the same period last a year earlier reaching 530.1 million tonnes. Short-sea traffic volume jumped by 22.1% to 68.6 million tonnes. Handling of import goods totaled 29 million tonnes (+9.2%), while transit cargo volume was up 11.5% to 49.8 million tonnes, Morcenter TEK said on its Telegram messenger channel.



The company says overall volume of freight traffic at Russian seaports in the nine-month period reached 677,5 million tonnes, which is 9.4% more than in the same period of 2022.

Dry cargo volume was up 17.3% to 344.4 million tonnes. “Grain and fertilizer exports soared by 92.2% and 59.1%, respectively. Handling of cargo in containers was up 109.3% on the previous year’s figures (117.8% of imports and 99.2% – of exports),” Morcenter TEK said.



The nine-month volume of liquid bulk cargo rose 2.2% reaching 333.1 million tonnes. On the contrary, handling of liquefied gas and oil products decreased, while other liquid bulk cargo volume increased.



Rosmorrechflot has reported earlier that total cargo throughput at Russian seaports increased by 9% in January-September 2023 on the same period last year reaching 675.3 million tons.



Morcenter TEK is an authorized company for planning freight transportation. The company was organized on the initiative of the Russian Ministry of Transport and the largest operators of marine terminals. In 1995, by order of the Department of Maritime Transport, the work on preparing draft plans for the transportation of goods by rail to the operators of marine terminals was transferred to joint stock company Morcenter TEK.