    Dennis Tetzlaff appointed Chief Operating Officer Fleet at Stena Line

    As of 1 May 2024, Dennis Tetzlaff is Stena Line’s new Chief Operating Officer Fleet and part of the group management team, according to the company's release.

    Dennis Tetzlaff enters his new role with a wealth of experience, having worked in various professions within the shipping and cruise industry over the past two decades. Most recently, he comes from TUI Cruises, where he served as the Vice President Fleet Operations & Newbuild.

    Dennis has a degree in nautical science and maritime transport from the University of Applied Sciences in Emden/Leer, Germany, but his career at sea already started at age 20, when he began working as a Deck cadet on a container ship in the Caribbean. After finishing his studies, he went back to working on container ships, before joining German cruise line AIDA Cruises, where he worked his way up from second officer to first captain.

    From AIDA, he took the leap to TUI Cruises, where he worked as the Senior Head of Nautical Operations and Director Nautical Fleet & Health, before becoming Vice President Fleet Operations & Newbuild.

    Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with approximately 40 vessels and 20 routes in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean operating 33,300 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role in tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 6,300 employees and an annual turnover of 19 billion SEK.

