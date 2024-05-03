2024 May 3 13:15

Dennis Tetzlaff appointed Chief Operating Officer Fleet at Stena Line

As of 1 May 2024, Dennis Tetzlaff is Stena Line’s new Chief Operating Officer Fleet and part of the group management team, according to the company's release.

Dennis Tetzlaff enters his new role with a wealth of experience, having worked in various professions within the shipping and cruise industry over the past two decades. Most recently, he comes from TUI Cruises, where he served as the Vice President Fleet Operations & Newbuild.



Dennis has a degree in nautical science and maritime transport from the University of Applied Sciences in Emden/Leer, Germany, but his career at sea already started at age 20, when he began working as a Deck cadet on a container ship in the Caribbean. After finishing his studies, he went back to working on container ships, before joining German cruise line AIDA Cruises, where he worked his way up from second officer to first captain.

From AIDA, he took the leap to TUI Cruises, where he worked as the Senior Head of Nautical Operations and Director Nautical Fleet & Health, before becoming Vice President Fleet Operations & Newbuild.

