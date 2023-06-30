2023 June 30 16:42

UECC collaborates with GoodFuels and NYK to slash carbon emissions with sustainable biofuel

United European Car Carriers (UECC), the leading provider of sustainable short sea ro-ro transportation in Europe, has successfully completed the delivery of sustainable biofuel in the port of Vlissingen, in collaboration with Dutch biofuel provider GoodFuels and vessel owner NYK, marking another significant milestone in UECC’s commitment to environmental sustainability, according to the company's release.

This operation marks the first time a UECC time-chartered vessel, m/v Emerald Leader, has been bunkered with biofuel, further solidifying UECC's position as a leader in sustainable maritime transport.

GoodFuels, a the leading biofuels provider for the global transport industry, delivered the B30 blend, 470 tonnes of VLSFO and sustainable biofuel, to UECC in the port of Vlissingen, Netherlands on 27 May, 2023. NYK, joint owner of UECC, provided invaluable technical support throughout the operation and is working closely with UECC to monitor the biofuel's performance on m/v Emerald Leader.

The utilization of advanced sustainable biofuel on the Emerald Leader, which operates on UECC's North South Trade, connecting the Eastern Mediterranean with Northern Europe, will significantly reduce the carbon intensity of UECC's operations.