2024 May 2 17:23

Unifeeder launches China Gulf Express

The China Gulf Express (CGE) is Unifeeder’s new premium direct weekly service commencing on May 19th and calling on Shanghai, Ningbo, Shekou and Jebel Ali, according to the company's release.

This 35-day round voyage offers competitive transit times and brings China closer to the Middle East.

The service is also uniquely positioned to enable transshipment connectivity via Jebel Ali to the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, East and South Africa and Pakistan.