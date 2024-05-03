2024 May 3 11:30

Corvus Energy to supply ESS for the first net zero subsea construction vessel

Corvus Energy, a provider of marine battery and fuel cell systems, have been selected by HAF Power Solutions (HPS) to supply Energy Storage Systems (ESS) for the innovative Energy Subsea Construction Vessel (ESCV) to be built for shipowner REM Offshore, according to the company's release.

REM Offshore is one of the main players in the maritime cluster in Norway with a modern fleet of 19 vessels for offshore, offshore wind, and subsea operations.

The new ESCV is of ST-245 design and will be the first vessel to perform heavy construction work in both offshore wind and subsea with net zero emissions. The vessel will be equipped with dual-fuel methanol engines and a 1.7 MW battery system. The batteries will be used for spinning reserve and peak shaving as well as to regenerate power from the operation of offshore lifting equipment onboard the vessel.



All main partners in the project are located on the west coast of Norway. Both the design company, Skipsteknisk and the integrator HPS are located in Ålesund, and the vessel will be built at Myklebust Verft in Gursken. This proximity facilitated close collaboration throughout the entire project planning phase for the vessel.



The Corvus Energy supplied energy storage system is scheduled for delivery during the first half of 2026 and the vessel will go in into operation in the second half of the same year.

The contract also includes an option for equipment deliveries for a second vessel.



Corvus Energy is a supplier of zero-emission solutions for maritime, offshore and port applications. Corvus Energy offers a full portfolio of energy storage and fuel cell systems, suitable for almost every vessel type, providing power systems in the form of modular lithium-ion battery systems and Hydrogen PEM fuel cell systems. Corvus Energy has unsurpassed experience from more than 1000 projects. More than 50% of the world`s vessels with zero-emission technology are equipped with Corvus Energy systems.