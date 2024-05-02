2024 May 2 16:30

CMA CGM’s newest container vessel visited the HHLA TK Estonia terminal

On 21 and 22 of April, HHLA TK Estonia received the newest container ship, CMA CGM Mermaid, completed in early 2024. The new generation ship uses liquefied natural gas (LNG) as fuel, and thanks to the innovative design its CO2 footprint is 20% smaller than usual, according to the company's release.



In total, the French shipping company CMA CGM ordered ten new generation feeder container vessels with a capacity of 2,000 TEU, which will sail both in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

CMA CGM’s new ships are part of the group’s fleet renewal program, in which the shipping company has invested more than $15 billion. CMA CGM’s fleet includes approximately 620 vessels, of which 30 already use alternative energy sources. The company has set a goal of using low carbon emissions marine fuels on nearly 120 ships by 2028.

CMA CGM Mermaid and her sister ships are being built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) in Busan, South Korea. The ship is 204 meters long and 29.6 meters wide.