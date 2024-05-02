2024 May 2 15:46

DP World introduces new rail route from China to Turkey

DP World has introduced a new solution to address critical raw material shortages affecting Turkish importers across various sectors, particularly automotive, according to the company's release. Responding to the urgent need from several manufacturers and importers that use Turkey as a production and export base for their vehicles, DP World used its global network and relationships with partners to uncover a previously underused rail route from China to Turkey to keep vital raw materials flowing into the country.

In recent years, Turkey has emerged as a manufacturing hub, particularly for automotive, and relies heavily on steel, chemicals and other essential raw materials from China. However, disruptions in the Red Sea have led to significant delays for both Turkish importers and exporters. Transit times have jumped from approximately 25 days to 60 days due to the new route around South Africa, which has impacted the availability and predictability of vital supplies for the automotive industry.

DP World approached its long-standing partner to help find a solution and identified a previously underused Chinese rail service, which provides a transit time of 25 days on an average to Turkey. This route, which starts in China, goes through Central Asia, and Baku, Azerbaijan, where goods are then brought into Turkey. The efficiency of the service will be further enhanced by incorporating it with a new route through Georgia, once maintenance is completed in 2025. This will further reduce transit costs, making the route more affordable and sustainable for customers.

DP World has been operating in Turkey since 2016. Its operations in the country include locations such as Istanbul, Kocaeli, Ankara, Bursa, İzmir, Mersin, and Adana. The business employs over 500 employees and services up to 15,000 customers across Turkey.