2024 May 2 17:38

SOHAR Port and Freezone sings agreement with METCORE for Mass Flow Meter Implementation

SOHAR Port and Freezone has signed an agreement with Metcore International Pte Ltd, a leading marine solutions provider based in Singapore, to deliver technical expertise for the integration and testing of Mass Flow Metering (MFM) Systems on board bunker tankers at SOHAR Port, according to the company's release.



In bunker fuel trading, fuel is sold by mass but delivered by volume, which can be affected by variations in pressure and temperature. MFM is considered to be significantly more reliable and accurate than traditional methods as it allows fuel to be directly measured by mass during custody transfers. The tamper-proof technology utilized also eliminates room for error and simplifies operations, displaying and recording critical parameters in real-time which allows users to address any abnormalities on site. SOHAR decision to mandate MFM for all marine fuel supply operations highlights its commitment to excellence and innovation in line with global industry standards, following the footsteps of renowned ports like Singapore and Rotterdam.



As an accredited certification body with ISO/IEC 17065 proficiency, Metcore’s holistic approach encompasses impartial evaluation and conformity assessment of MFM systems onboard bunker tankers in accordance with SS 648, ISO 22192 and OIML R117 standards and recommendations. This approach harmonizes the use of MFM systems for bunker fuel measurement across global ports.