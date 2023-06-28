2023 June 28 15:40

Port of Rotterdam Authority and Rotterdam World Gateway announce expansion in the Prinses Amaliahaven

Container terminal Rotterdam World Gateway (RWG) has decided to expand its terminal in the Prinses Amaliahaven on the Maasvlakte in the port of Rotterdam. The expansion of the current terminal consists of about 45 hectares in terms of terminal site and 920 metres of quay wall, according to the company's release.

This will increase RWG’s capacity by 1.8 million TEU (standard size for containers) in a phased manner. The expansion will be fully automated and carbon-neutral, just like the existing terminal. The first phase of the expansion is expected to be operational by the end of 2025. The terminal will also be prepared for shore power and be connected to the Container Exchange Route (CER).



Currently, RWG has access to approximately 100 hectares of land, 1,150 metres of deep-sea quay and 550 metres of barge/feeder quay. The Port of Rotterdam Authority (PoR) started construction of the quay walls in the Prinses Amaliahaven in spring 2021. Construction of the quay wall will be completed by mid-2024.

The state-of-the-art quay wall is fitted with sensors to measure the forces, which vessels, waves, wind and other elements exert on the structure while it is also being prepared for the use of shore power. The Port of Rotterdam Authority is also equipping the quay wall at RWG with smart bollards, which measure the strength of hawsers so the safety of moored vessels can be monitored continuously.



