  • Home
  • News
  • Consortium Hakkers, Van Oord and De Klerk to construct tugboat quay wall in Yangtzekanaal
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 June 20 15:53

    Consortium Hakkers, Van Oord and De Klerk to construct tugboat quay wall in Yangtzekanaal

    After the summer, the consortium Hakkers, Van Oord and De Klerk will start construction of the tugboat quay in the Yangtzekanaal. To this end, contracts were signed with the Port of Rotterdam Authority today, 19 June. It involves 500 metres of quay wall, offering twelve berths. The construction of the tugboat quay is part of the ‘Widening Yangtzekanaal’ programme. Completion is scheduled for spring 2025, according to Port of Rotterdam.

    The choice of this consortium is in line with the Port Authority’s commitment to sustainable port development. Hakkers, Van Oord and De Klerk are making the construction site more sustainable by using electric equipment, thereby greatly reducing CO2 emissions during construction. The consortium has also demonstrated that they add a lot of value through the measures offered to prevent disruption and damage.

    The tugboat quay will be constructed in the first part of the Yangtzekanaal. This involves widening the navigation path of the Yangtzekanaal on the south side over a length of 500 metres. The largest container ships use the Yangtzekanaal to sail to and from the APMT 2 and RWG terminals in the Prinses Amaliahaven. In this part of the port, the Port Authority is building another 2,400 metres of quay wall for container ships. This will significantly increase traffic in the Yangtzekanaal. The Port Authority therefore intends to also widen 1,400 metres of the Yangtzekanaal to the west of the existing Antarctica quay before 2030, by constructing a quay wall with waiting berths for inland shipping. After dredging work to increase the depth, this will create more space to ensure that the Yangtzekanaal, and therefore also the access to Maasvlakte 2, is ready for the yet-to-be-developed latest generation of container ships measuring 430 metres by 66.50 metres.

    Tugboats perform an important task within the operational services of the port of Rotterdam. They not only tow vessels to their berths, they also ensure that vessels remain at their berths during storms. Currently, the tugboats are located in the Scheurhaven, Tennesseehaven and Prinses Margriethaven ports, among others. The main towing services in the port of Rotterdam are offered by Boluda Towage, Svitzer and Fairplay.

    The Yangtzekanaal was created in 2012 when the former Yangtzehaven was dug open. Since then, the Yangtzekanaal connects the Beerkanaal with the port basins on Maasvlakte 2, thus providing access to the Prinses Amaliahaven, Prinses Arianehaven, Prinses Alexiahaven and other ports. The Euromax container terminal is located on the north side of the Yangtzekanaal.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Rotterdam  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 June 20

16:41 State Duma passes bill on zero VAT for ship repair yards
16:40 UN adopts marine biodiversity agreement
16:23 King Abdullah Port and Tabadul enter strategic partnership
15:53 Consortium Hakkers, Van Oord and De Klerk to construct tugboat quay wall in Yangtzekanaal
15:13 LR awards Type Approval in principle for SeaARCTOS’ self-contained shipboard emissions monitoring system
14:54 Details of the rescue operation performed by the crew of Oboronlogistics's Pizhma
14:33 Largest jack-up vessel Voltaire arrives in the UK to build largest wind farm in the world
14:22 MISC signs agreements with WinGD and DNV to develop next-generation ammonia engines
13:52 Saudi Arabia plans new bunkering facility at Yanbu
13:33 Zelenodolsk Shipyard delivers two tugboat of Project NE012
13:12 ABS and NOV Subsea Production Systems to enter final phase of subsea ammonia storage testing
12:43 FueLNG makes first delivery with new LNG bunker delivery vessel
12:28 RF Navy's Pacific Fleet units commenced final stage of drills in the off-shore maritime zone
12:23 Cargill and H2 Green Steel sign multi-year offtake contract to supply near zero-emission steel
11:42 DP World becomes first port operator in Turkey to use remote-controlled cranes in safety push
11:39 RF Government extends list of investment objects and lots for crab catching under investment quotas programme
10:40 New issue of PortNews Magazine provides a comprehensive review of shipbuilding and bunkering in Russia
10:11 Hyundai Mipo Shipyard receives an order from Algoma to build two 37,000 DWT ice class product tanker vessels
09:43 Transit of Belarusian oil products through Russian ports to hit 6.5 mln metric tons - Vitaly Savelyev
09:41 Tsuneishi Shipbuilding adopts Green Steel to the hydrogen dual-fuel tug
09:18 Registration for the First Hydrographic Conference is closed
09:09 HHLA and CSPL sign agreement for CSPL’s minority shareholding in Container Terminal Tollerort

2023 June 19

18:07 IEC Telecom unveils a new maritime LEO-based solution in the Philippines
17:52 DFDS launches a new unaccompanied freight service from Tilbury to Calais
17:47 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard lays down minesweeper Dmitry Lysov of Project 12700
17:25 Port terminals and operators create the Association of Terminals and Operators of Manzanillo
17:20 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 5M'2023 rose by 2.9% YoY
16:39 Oboronlogistics’ Pizhma and RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov held rescue operation to save 68 people
16:38 Ports of Stockholm increases solar electricity production by 55 percent
16:13 Port of Singapore throughput in 5M’2023 rose by 0.5% YoY to 241.6 million tonnes
15:50 Owners invest $166 billion in boxship and LNG newbuilds over three years
15:36 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 5M’2023 fell by 23% YoY
15:24 Greenpeace blocks Equinor’s tanker from discharging ‘produced water’ in Denmark
14:52 Bulkers collide at Port of Tarragona
14:51 Hi-tec ship repair company in Arkhangelsk Territory to service up to 40% of Arctic fleet
14:24 APM Terminals Valencia to increase capacity and efficiency with 3.6m euro investment
13:36 This year’s first ship wrecks are being lifted in the Avacha Bay, Kamchatka
13:34 Cruise ships under spotlight in latest port pollution study
12:43 Fincantieri signs a contract for the second ship for Four Seasons Yachts
12:28 In 5M’23 multipurpose terminal of Vostochny Port shipped 11.6 thousand TEU
12:02 A.P. Moller – Maersk implements a revolutionary eCommerce fulfilment solution in India
11:37 Russia’s foreign trade rose by US$22.6 billion in January-April – Vladimir Putin
11:15 Valenciaport container traffic down 6.22% in May 2023
10:43 Global Ports Group relocated more than 25 units of port equipment from its North-Western terminals to the Far East over a year
10:41 Teekay Tankers to install Yara Marine’s FuelOpt technology on 25 vessels
10:06 Container throughput of Turkish ports in January-May 2023 fell by 6.2%
09:42 Energy transition is not backed up with required resources and technologies – Igor Sechin
09:41 Asuka II cruise ship сonducts anti-piracy training exercise with Japan Coast Guard
09:19 CPC to complete its Debottlenecking Program before the end of the year

2023 June 18

14:51 KNCC and Pilot Energy announce collaboration to offer carbon transport and storage solutions
12:35 StrategiMarine secures a StratCat 27 CTV contract from leading French owners
11:18 CJ Logistics signs MOU with Taiwan’s 6th largest global shipping company
10:40 Vestas secures 139 MW repowering order from Vitol in the USA

2023 June 17

14:26 K-Shipbuilding accelerates development of ammonia, methanol vessels
13:37 Heerema wins IMCA Environmental Sustainability Award
12:11 Konecranes signs EUR 350 million ESG-linked revolving credit facility
11:43 Manor Renewable Energy to extend the OPUS fleet with the build of a Chartwell Brevity Class CTV by Manor Marine
10:09 Eastern Pacific Shipping celebrates 100th LNG bunkering operation milestone alongside FueLNG

2023 June 16

18:01 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:55 “K” Line establishes a new company in Singapore