2023 June 20 15:53

Consortium Hakkers, Van Oord and De Klerk to construct tugboat quay wall in Yangtzekanaal

After the summer, the consortium Hakkers, Van Oord and De Klerk will start construction of the tugboat quay in the Yangtzekanaal. To this end, contracts were signed with the Port of Rotterdam Authority today, 19 June. It involves 500 metres of quay wall, offering twelve berths. The construction of the tugboat quay is part of the ‘Widening Yangtzekanaal’ programme. Completion is scheduled for spring 2025, according to Port of Rotterdam.

The choice of this consortium is in line with the Port Authority’s commitment to sustainable port development. Hakkers, Van Oord and De Klerk are making the construction site more sustainable by using electric equipment, thereby greatly reducing CO2 emissions during construction. The consortium has also demonstrated that they add a lot of value through the measures offered to prevent disruption and damage.



The tugboat quay will be constructed in the first part of the Yangtzekanaal. This involves widening the navigation path of the Yangtzekanaal on the south side over a length of 500 metres. The largest container ships use the Yangtzekanaal to sail to and from the APMT 2 and RWG terminals in the Prinses Amaliahaven. In this part of the port, the Port Authority is building another 2,400 metres of quay wall for container ships. This will significantly increase traffic in the Yangtzekanaal. The Port Authority therefore intends to also widen 1,400 metres of the Yangtzekanaal to the west of the existing Antarctica quay before 2030, by constructing a quay wall with waiting berths for inland shipping. After dredging work to increase the depth, this will create more space to ensure that the Yangtzekanaal, and therefore also the access to Maasvlakte 2, is ready for the yet-to-be-developed latest generation of container ships measuring 430 metres by 66.50 metres.



Tugboats perform an important task within the operational services of the port of Rotterdam. They not only tow vessels to their berths, they also ensure that vessels remain at their berths during storms. Currently, the tugboats are located in the Scheurhaven, Tennesseehaven and Prinses Margriethaven ports, among others. The main towing services in the port of Rotterdam are offered by Boluda Towage, Svitzer and Fairplay.



The Yangtzekanaal was created in 2012 when the former Yangtzehaven was dug open. Since then, the Yangtzekanaal connects the Beerkanaal with the port basins on Maasvlakte 2, thus providing access to the Prinses Amaliahaven, Prinses Arianehaven, Prinses Alexiahaven and other ports. The Euromax container terminal is located on the north side of the Yangtzekanaal.