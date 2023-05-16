2023 May 16 16:14

Brazil and the Netherlands officially launch a green hydrogen corridor between Pecém and Rotterdam

Stolthaven Terminals’ plan to explore a new green hydrogen storage terminal in Pecém Port, Brazil has received an extra boost with the governments of Ceará State, Brazil and the Netherlands officially launching a green hydrogen corridor between Pecém and Rotterdam, according to the company's release. The corridor will create a direct transportation route between the two locations.

The Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was in Pecém with the Governor of the State of Ceará, Elmano de Freitas to officially announce the partnership on May 10.

Last year, Stolthaven Terminals signed an MoU with the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex – a joint venture formed by the Ceará State Government and the Port of Rotterdam, Netherlands – to investigate a new storage terminal providing storage and handling services for green hydrogen and associated products. Stolthaven Terminals has subsequently signed a partnership agreement with Global Energy Services (GES) to jointly develop the project using each party’s expertise.

Pecém is seen as one of the ports with the greatest potential for generating green hydrogen and the Port of Rotterdam, considered the main gateway to all of Europe, is preparing to operate as the green hydrogen hub for the region.