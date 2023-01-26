  • Home
  • News
  • NYK Group Europe gets new president and CEO
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 January 26 09:41

    NYK Group Europe gets new president and CEO

    Svein Steimler, president and CEO of NYK Group Europe Ltd., will retire on March 31, 2023, and will subsequently become a special advisor of the company, according to the company's release.

    Steimler’s successor as president and CEO will be Carl-Johan Hagman. Upon notification of his appointment, Hagman commented as follows:

    I am convinced that shipping companies with the highest quality, and with global reach, will continue to be global winners. NYK is maybe the world’s most well reputed shipping company, and I am very happy to be welcomed as part of the team. I promise to do my best to contribute to the company’s continued success in its vital mission of helping cargo owners transition to sustainable, resilient and even more efficient supply chains.

Другие новости по темам: NYK  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 January 26

11:10 H2Carrier joins the Ocean Hyway Cluster
10:52 Hapag-Lloyd AG acquires share in the private terminal and inland transport service provider in India
10:31 Port of New York and New Jersey container volume up to 9,493,664 TEUs in 2022
10:13 Sempra Infrastructure and PKN ORLEN sign sale and purchase agreement for Port Arthur LNG
10:10 Utrenny terminal facilities of Arctic LNG 2 project to be put into operation in May 2023
09:41 NYK Group Europe gets new president and CEO
09:15 MARCON-West LLC supports Shipping Team meeting as its Sponsor

2023 January 25

18:30 East/West deployed capacity drops sharply for the 4-week 2023 Chinese New Year
18:06 AD Ports signs MOU with one of Turkey’s largest private steel producers
17:50 Russian Railways reports 7.5-pct growth of Far Eastern coal loading in 2022
17:35 SAIC Anji orders seven methanol-ready car carriers - Offshore Energy
17:21 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov conducted hypersonic missile exercises in Atlantic
17:05 Ras Al-Khair Port’s cargo volumes hit a new record in December 2022
16:42 Port of Aberdeen increases capacity for cruise calls
16:23 The port of Turkmenbashi hadled over 100 transit containers transported from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan
16:05 MSC linked to order for 10 LNG-powered boxships - Offshore Energy
15:42 Norsepower signs agreement with Socatra to install two Rotor Sails on MR Tanker
15:24 Poland increases imports of seaborne LPG by 73% in 2022 - Reuters
15:20 Commercial Port of Vladivostok to introduce energy-saving technologies
15:04 Nigeria's President commissions ‘West Africa’s deepest sea port’ in Lagos - The Africa Report
14:40 TechnipFMC awarded contract by Petrobras for subsea services off Brazil
14:11 Eurogate orders Konecranes' Agilon warehouse solution
13:56 Amur Region based shipyard SZOR to get RUB 80.5 million of soft-term financing for modernization
13:12 Cargo ship sinks between South Korea and Japan
13:05 Сarrying capacity of Oboronlogistics' vessels meets growing needs of Kaliningrad Region
12:32 World-unique methanol bunkering carried out in the Port of Gothenburg
12:17 Maersk and MSC to discontinue 2M alliance in 2025
12:13 Testing of the third electric ship begins in Moscow
11:52 A joint venture to retrofit a Newcastlemax bulk carrier for the reduction of CO2 emissions
11:24 Power Management System and Energy Management System combine in the ModProp project
11:05 Allseas receives contract to install converter platforms forDolWin4 and BorWin4 wind projects
10:41 Eneti announces contract awards for Seajacks
10:32 Shipping company Veteran-Mortrans to have its financial and economic activities examined under court decision
09:41 Candela C-8 named European Powerboat of the Year 2023
09:24 Vostochnaya Verf shipyard held flag raising ceremony on crab catcher Khabarovsk

2023 January 24

18:37 Port of Rotterdam Authority and STC International organise energy transition management training
18:10 R/V Professor Khromov to be converted for operation on Far East cruise routes by summer 2023
17:49 Passenger transportation by high-speed ships in Black Sea basin to grow by 15-20% in 2023
17:32 Alfa Laval introduces the marine industry’s first biofuel-ready separators
17:08 Port of Corpus Christi cargo volumes up 12 percent to 187.9 million tons in 2022
16:57 Over 19.5 million tonnes of LNG exported via Sabetta port (Yamal) in 2022
16:45 Royal IHC publishes Annual Report 2021
16:10 Rosmorport increased tariff for services on water bunkering in Astrakhan seaport
15:44 Handling of general cargo in Makhachkala seaport surged by 38% to 450 thousand tonnes YTD
15:31 Colombo Dockyard launches the second vessel in the eco bulk carrier series for Misje Rederi - Offshore Energy
15:22 Fincantieri launches the amphibious vessel for Qatari Ministry of Defence
15:15 Seaport with oil, gas and coal terminals to be built within Yuzhnaya PDA (Sakhalin)
14:56 ICS publishes its first publication on diversity and inclusion in the maritime industry
14:23 Kosmos Energy's FPSO commences its voyage from the COSCO shipyard in China to the project site in Mauritania
14:03 Arroyo invests in integrated shore-side LNG liquefaction and bunkering platform in the U.S.
13:32 Grimaldi brings its ammonia-ready car carrier orderbook to 15
13:18 Croatian Shipowners’ Association Mare Nostrum join ECSA
12:45 New service to link Jubail Commercial Port to 6 global ports
12:24 Rolls-Royce and Sunseeker continue partnership on mtu yacht propulsion and automation solutions
11:52 Russia ramps up January oil exports, India remains top buyer - Reuters
11:49 SevMorProject wins tender on construction of support fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga
11:03 NOVATEK’s total proved reserves increased by 7.1% to 17.6 million barrels of oil equivalent
10:27 Freeport LNG says Texas plant repairs completed - MarineLink
10:20 Shipping Team meeting’s list of participants already numbers over 150 people
10:18 MARAD announces nearly $20 mln in funding available for small shipyard