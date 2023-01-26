2023 January 26 09:41

NYK Group Europe gets new president and CEO

Svein Steimler, president and CEO of NYK Group Europe Ltd., will retire on March 31, 2023, and will subsequently become a special advisor of the company, according to the company's release.

Steimler’s successor as president and CEO will be Carl-Johan Hagman. Upon notification of his appointment, Hagman commented as follows:

I am convinced that shipping companies with the highest quality, and with global reach, will continue to be global winners. NYK is maybe the world’s most well reputed shipping company, and I am very happy to be welcomed as part of the team. I promise to do my best to contribute to the company’s continued success in its vital mission of helping cargo owners transition to sustainable, resilient and even more efficient supply chains.