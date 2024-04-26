2024 April 26 14:53

DP World and Asian Terminals launch new Tanza Barge Terminal in Cavite

DP World and Asian Terminals Inc. (ATI) announced the opening of Tanza Barge Terminal in Cavite to facilitate smoother and faster transport for goods and raw materials to and from the capital via sea barging, according to the company's release.

Located within the newly designated MetroCas Industrial Estates Special Economic Zone, Tanza Barge Terminal is designed to handle almost 240,000 TEUs annually and will be managed by ATI-subsidiary Tanza Container Terminal Incorporated.

In the face of ongoing road congestion issues, Tanza Barge Terminal offers cargo owners a more efficient and sustainable alternative to trucking. With its container yard, causeway, berth, jetty, breakwater and deck facilities, the barge terminal is projected to save around 150,000 truck trips yearly.

Initially, three weekly trips will shuttle containers between Tanza Barge Terminal and Manila South Harbor (also operated by ATI), with each leg able to carry around 100 x 40ft laden containers each way, with plans for future expansion of services. The barge berth has two fixed harbor cranes, with the 4-hectare yard complemented by two reach stackers and four internal transfer vehicles.

The terminal is also registered as a Customs Facility and Warehouse under the Philippines’ Bureau of Customs.

World became the strategic foreign equity partner of ATI in 2006. This partnership has resulted in the modernisation of the Batangas Port as a full integrated port gateway and the continued optimisation of operations at Manila South Harbor. The latest partnership in Cavite leverages DP World’s experience in building supply chain networks globally and ATI’s local port operations capabilities.