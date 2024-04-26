2024 April 26 17:31

HMM enhances maritime safety with AI technology

HMM Co., South Korea’s leading sea carrier, announced on Friday its adoption of an advanced AI image analysis solution 'Deep Eyes', aimed at boosting safety management across its fleet, according to KED Global.

Developed by GlobeAI, a startup founded by professors from Chung-Ang University, Deep Eyes integrates AI image analysis capabilities into CCTV systems.

The technology is designed to detect emergencies such as fires, smoke, safety gear non-compliance, and falls, subsequently alert the management.

Despite the vast size of very large ships, comparable to 3 to 4 soccer fields, they typically accommodate only 23 to 25 crew members.

Traditionally, shipping companies have relied on standard CCTV to monitor the interiors and exteriors of these vessels.

However, the lack of notification features in existing CCTV systems has posed challenges for effective safety management.

With the deployment of Deep Eyes, HMM anticipates a more rapid response to safety incidents on board and aims to prevent secondary accidents.

The system will be installed on a 24,000 TEU class container ship, the largest in the world, scheduled for next month.

It will cover 15 critical areas, including the engine room and deck.

Following a period of performance assessment, HMM plans to consider a broader application of the technology across its fleet.