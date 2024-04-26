2024 April 26 13:47

DP World and Malaysia’s Sabah Ports form a partnership to manage Sapangar Bay Container Port

DP World and Malaysia’s Sabah Ports Sdn. Bhd established a partnership to manage Sapangar Bay Container Port (SBCP), according to DP World's release.

Sabah Ports Sdn. Bhd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysian public listed investment holding company, Suria Capital Holdings Bhd.

With this partnership, DP World will support efforts currently underway to increase SBCP’s container handling capacity from 500,000 TEUs to 1.25 million TEUs by 2025. Investments will also be made to optimise terminal workflows, accelerate digitalisation for greater operational efficiency and to increase the port’s connectivity.

In 2019, DP World and Sabah Ports signed an agreement to jointly develop solutions to enhance SBCP’s competitiveness and drive cargo creation in Sabah’s hinterlands.

Sabah has huge potential as a destination for business and industrial development. Within just a 5-day sail-time radius from the state is an area home to more than 2.2 billion people and accounting for over 40% of global manufacturing output. Sabah is also rich in natural resources, such as timber and oil. Its fisheries sector holds particular importance and was the second largest contributor to Sabah’s GDP in 20223. With projected enhancements to SBCP’s cold chain storage and transport capabilities, such agricultural products can be more seamlessly processed and exported to international markets, thereby opening new avenues for growth.