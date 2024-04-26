CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
CMA CGM applied Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from May 15th, 2024 (loading date) until further notice:
Asia to North Europe USD 2,700 USD 5,000
These new FAK rates will apply as follows:
- Origin Range: From all Asian ports (including Japan, South East Asia & Bangladesh)
- Destination Range: To all North European ports (including UK and the full range from Portugal to Finland/Estonia)
- Cargo: Dry, OOG, Paying empties & Reefer
- Date of application: From May 15th, 2024 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice