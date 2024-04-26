SSK shipyard launches the Project 14400 support ship Nikolai Kamov in the Nizhny Novgorod region
The keel laying for the training ship took place in 2018
After construction and sea trials completion, the ship will be handed over to the Yeysk Center for Combat Training and Retraining of Naval Aviation flight personnel. The Project 14400 Nikolai Kamov was designed for training of deck-based helicopter crews to fly in ship conditions using special devices that can simulate various conditions for training helicopter pilots to land on deck.
PortNews has previously reported that the keel-laying ceremony was held at SSK dockyard in 2018. The ship was designed by naval architecture and marine engineering centre Baltsudoproekt and ordered by Krylov State Research Centre (KSRC) for the Russian Navy.
The Project 14400 support ship particulars:
Total displacement: less than 900 tonnes; LOA: about 70 m; Breadth: more than 12 m; Draft: more than 2 m; Speed (max): 12 knots; Cruising range: 500 miles; Endurance: 2 days.
The ship is named after aircraft designer Nikolai Kamov, who created naval aviation equipment, including high-speed coaxial helicopter with two main rotors. Helicopters of Nikolai Kamov's design bureau are widely used in the Russian Navy in search and rescue (SaR) missions, air assault and anti-submarine combat operations.
The launching ceremony was attended by Dmitry Savin, the SSK General Director, Navy Rear Admiral Ilyas Shigapov, Head of the Shipbuilding Department of the Main Command and Col. Andrey Pakhomov, the Chief of Naval Aviation of the Navy, etc.
Ship Repair and Shipbuilding Corporation (SSK) was established in 2001 on the basis of Gorodetsky Shipbuilding Yard. The shipbuilding enterprise has capabilities for the construction of berths, unloading / loading docks and other floating facilities made of reinforced concrete and steel.