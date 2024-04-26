2024 April 26 14:23

MH Simonsen orders eight hybrid methanol dual-fuel tankers at China’s Jiangxi New Jiangzhou Shipbuilding

Denmark-based shipping company MH Simonsen has placed an order for eight hybrid-electric methanol dual-fuel chemical tankers at China’s Jiangxi New Jiangzhou Shipbuilding, according to Offshore Energy.

As informed, the shipbuilder will construct eight 6,800-ton IMO type II stainless steel tankers. The vessels will be equipped with fourteen stainless steel cargo tanks. Some of the characteristics that the ships will include are wide cargo loading, environmentally friendly technology, smart operation, and vibration and noise reduction.

The electric propulsion unit will come with two DC low-speed permanent magnet (PM) motors to power the ships. The tankers will be able to sail on methanol thanks to the methanol dual-fuel tanks.

An independent energy storage unit has been added to ensure that the ships can still sail safely even if they lose power, according to the Chinese shipyard.

The contract, which was signed on April 23, 2024, represents a major milestone for reborn Jiangxi New Jiangzhou Shipbuilding. This is the first time the shipyard will build methanol dual-fuel vessels. The company currently has more than 20 ships on order.



Meanwhile, for MH Simonsen, this is the first order placed at a shipyard in China. The shipping company was established back in 1931.

The family-owned business owns and operates a fleet of fourteen tankers, data on the company’s website show. The vessels range from 2,000 dwt to 7,000 dwt.

The tankers are primarily engaged in the European small tanker market. The majority are employed in the transportation of easy chemicals like vegetable oils, fats, molasses, ethanol, FAME, APP and UAN.