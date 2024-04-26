2024 April 26 18:04

Seaspan celebrates 30 years of ship repair in Victoria

Seaspan is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Victoria Shipyard – a leading ship repair and modernization facility on Canada’s West Coast, according to the company's release. Three decades ago, the business began with a 20-foot shipping container and a team of five senior managers who were tasked with re-building a thriving shipyard. Today, Seaspan’s Victoria Shipyards employs 800 people.



Operating from the Government of Canada-owned Esquimalt Graving Dock, the largest solid-bottom commercial drydock on the West Coast of the Americas, Seaspan Victoria Shipyards has used their expertise to repair 477 vessels in the drydock, including Royal Canadian Navy vessels, cruise ships, ferries, foreign navy vessels and other ships over the last three decades. It is also an integral part of the Royal Canadian Navy frigate and submarine maintenance programs, with its highly specialized team providing critical maintenance on the Halifax-class frigates, and in-service support for the Victoria-class submarines.