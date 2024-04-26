  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 April 26 12:33

    Six companies start a joint study for the establishment of an ammonia supply chain based in the Tomakomai area of Hokkaido

    On April 25, Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Ltd., Hokkaido Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., IHI Corporation, Marubeni Corporation, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and Tomakomai Futo Co., Ltd., have started a joint study for the establishment of an ammonia supply chain based in the Tomakomai area of Hokkaido, Japan. The six companies will work on studies related to the establishment of facilities for receiving, storing, and supplying ammonia from overseas in the Tomakomai area, as well as surveys aimed at expanding the use of ammonia throughout Northern Japan.

    Ammonia is expected to contribute to decarbonization in a wide range of fields, including its use as fuel in the power generation sector and as fuel/feedstock in the industrial sector. Moreover, ammonia is promising for its characteristics as a hydrogen carrier. Indeed, since technologies for the production, transportation, and storage of ammonia have already been established for fertilizer and industrial applications, the use of ammonia can contribute to the realization of a hydrogen society as the same technologies can be used to transport and store hydrogen, which is difficult to transport and store on its own in large quantities over long distances, by handling it in the form of ammonia.

    The Tomakomai area, where the six companies aim to develop a base, has vast land available for the installation of facilities required for the establishment of an ammonia supply chain, such as the possibility of adding storage tanks to meet future demand increases. Additionally, as the largest marine transportation hub in Northern Japan, the area has shipping routes accessible to both the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean, enabling the supply of ammonia not only to demand sites close to the Tomakomai area but also to hydrogen demand sites throughout Northern Japan by utilizing domestic vessels and other means.

    In the same area, efforts to achieve decarbonization, including surveys related to Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) projects and the establishment of hydrogen supply chain, are advancing towards the realization of a zero-carbon city.

    In parallel with this joint study, the six companies are discussing the establishment of an ammonia supply chain with Kushiro Power Station Co., Ltd., Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and Oenon Holdings, Inc., which are potential customers for ammonia utilization.

    The six companies will utilize their respective technologies and expertise to establish an ammonia supply chain in the broader Northern Japan region, starting from the Tomakomai area, aiming to expand the use of ammonia and contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society. To reach this goal, the six companies will continue to work towards the realization of projects that can contribute to the decarbonization of the area and economic development, with the cooperation of Hokkaido and Tomakomai City, combination of both public and private sectors.

Другие новости по темам: ammonia  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 April 26

14:53 DP World and Asian Terminals launch new Tanza Barge Terminal in Cavite
14:23 MH Simonsen orders eight hybrid methanol dual-fuel tankers at China’s Jiangxi New Jiangzhou Shipbuilding
13:47 DP World and Malaysia’s Sabah Ports form a partnership to manage Sapangar Bay Container Port
13:22 SCHOTTEL to equip Guangzhou Port Group’s latest e-tug with two RudderPropellers type SRP 360
12:57 FESCO Group proposes a mechanism in favour of Russian logistics operators over their foreign competitors in domestic transport market
12:39 SSK shipyard launches the Project 14400 support ship Nikolai Kamov in the Nizhny Novgorod region
12:33 Six companies start a joint study for the establishment of an ammonia supply chain based in the Tomakomai area of Hokkaido
11:52 European shipowners welcome 40% production benchmark for clean shipping fuels in Europe
11:14 Greek shipowners leaders in the secondary market once again
10:08 MPCC secures ECA-covered sustainable financing for its dual-fuel methanol newbuildings
09:38 Romanian port of Constantza to receive a new oil products terminal

2024 April 25

18:07 MSC collaborates with GSBN to trial integrated safe transportation certification verification process
17:23 China launches construction of cutting-edge marine research vessel
17:06 CMA CGM and Bpifrance launch €200mln fund to decarbonize French maritime sector
16:46 Avenir LNG orders two 20,000 M3 LNG bunker delivery vessels
16:05 Port of Amsterdam revenues up to €190.4 million in 2023
15:46 OOCL launches Transpacific Latin Pacific 5 to offer express linkage between Asia and Mexico
15:23 MOL is 1st Japanese shipping company to raise funds through transition linked loan using performance-based interest subsidy system
14:53 Trident Energy enters the Republic of Congo with strategic deal
14:21 LNG-powered ship moored in Koper for the first time
13:38 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 17, 2024
13:32 The Grimaldi Group's Great Abidjan delivered in South Korea
13:12 European Parliament updates trans-European transport network guidelines
12:40 ClassNK releases route correction factors calculation tool "WACDAS"
12:10 MOL and Gaz System enter into agreement on FSRU project in Gdansk, Poland
11:31 Wartsila Gas Solutions to supply cargo handling system for a new 12.5k LNG bunkering vessel for Scale Gas
11:09 Wartsila secures China’s largest-ever methanol newbuild order
10:42 Valencia port community increases waste recovery by 75%
10:22 Kongsberg completes factory acceptance testing of the first production long-range autonomous underwater vehicle system HUGIN Endurance
09:53 Vladimir Putin: The BAM carrying capacity to reach nearly 42 million tonnes in 2024
09:47 Hanwha Ocean reports an operating profit of $38.6 mln on a consolidated basis in January-March 2024

2024 April 24

18:02 Incat to commence design study for new electric-hybrid ferry in partnership with DFDS
17:39 FESCO's 2023 revenue was up 6% Y/Y to RUB 172 billion
17:20 Peninsula adds chemical tanker Aalborg to supply in the Port of Barcelona
17:17 NCSP Group’s Q1 net profit rises 1.9 times to RUB 4.8 billion
17:03 AtoB@C Shipping reveals names for the rest of its new hybrid vessels
16:45 Red Sea conflict brings massive carbon emissions increases in ocean freight shipping
16:17 Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs a 20-year lease agreement with the Georgia Ports Authority
15:46 AD Ports Group secures a 20-year agreement to operate and upgrade Luanda multipurpose port terminal in Angola
14:43 Hengli Heavy Industries receives an order for four bulkers from Ciner Shipping
14:27 TotalEnergies, OQ to launch $1.6bn LNG bunkering project in Oman
13:54 Major shipping companies may resume limited calls to the Port of Baltimore
13:10 HD HHI inks MOU with Philly Shipyard for US vessel MRO business
12:45 MSC adds King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam to its East Africa Express service
12:16 Norton Rose Fulbright advises Citibank on $450m facility for Danaos Corporation to acquire eight newbuild vessels
10:40 DEME and Jan De Nul build the foundation for an energy island on behalf of Elia Transmission
10:08 Salzgitter AG and Uniper SE sign pre-contract for the supply and purchase of green hydrogen
09:18 Norwegian Cruise Line and Fincantieri float out the first ship of the extended Prima Plus Сlass

2024 April 23

18:02 SFL acquires two LNG dual-fuel chemical carriers in combination with long term employment
17:31 Pioneering Spirit completes its first pipeline pull-ins in Kalsto, Norway
17:04 Valenciaport admits the four bids for the construction of the North Terminal
16:54 Vancouver welcomes its first resident battery electric tugs
16:24 Shanghai Port and Lianyungang Port strengthen partnership
15:44 WinGD to debut short-stroke engine design after successful shop test
15:24 Overseas Shipholding Group awarded federal grant to design marine transport for liquified CO2 captured by Florida’s largest emitters
14:53 H2Carrier to establish Norway's first integrated PtX and wind power project
14:23 IBIA and BIMCO sign collaboration deal
13:52 Container ship Xin Xin Shan arrested in Singapore
13:22 MOL to merge its subsidiaries in the Philippines
12:53 Haiti fuel terminal operations halted as gangs seize trucks
12:30 HHLA acquires interest in Austrian intermodal service provider Roland
11:42 South Korean yards built 500 LNG carriers for export in 30 years
11:19 Wartsila to provide a range of solutions for the six PCTCs being built for Sallaum Lines
10:36 Thecla Bodewes Shipyards successfully launches 'Vertom Anette’ for Vertom Group
10:12 Carras Aquataurus becomes world’s first vessel to earn ABS Biofuel-1 notation

2024 April 22

18:10 Cosco Shipping and Shenzhen port partner for automobile exports
17:42 SBM Offshore signs a US$250 million short-term corporate facility
17:06 MSC Group, MSC Foundation and Mercy Ships to build a hospital ship
16:45 Port of Valencia container volumes up to 459,749 TEUs in March 2024
16:13 TotalEnergies launches the Marsa LNG project and deploys its multi-energy strategy in the Sultanate of Oman