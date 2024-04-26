2024 April 26 12:57

FESCO Group proposes a mechanism in favour of Russian logistics operators over their foreign competitors in domestic transport market

Key transport corridors require port and logistics infrastructure controlled by the Russian side





Credit: the Kremlin website



It is necessary to enact a mechanism in Russia that would set priorities for domestic logistics operators over foreign companies when working on transport routes through the country. This will allow Russian operators not to lose control over the local transport market. This proposal to President Vladimir Putin was voiced by Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the Board of FESCO Group at the Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) on April 25, 2024, the FESCO press office said on its Telegram Messenger channel.



FESCO’s Chairman also believes that its is necessary to consider the creation of port and logistics infrastructure on key international transport corridors, which will be controlled by the Russian side. This will require expanding government support measures so that Russian businesses can create and develop such projects or, with government assistance, acquire shares in existing transport complexes abroad.



In addition, Mr. Severilov proposes to explore the possibility of creating an interdepartmental coordination centre that would synchronize the actions of ministries and large Russian businesses when building supply chains in new foreign markets: in the countries of Africa, South America and Southeast Asia.