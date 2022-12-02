2022 December 2 09:40

NYK concludes investment and strategic partnership agreements with Pertamina

NYK has concluded an investment agreement and a strategic alliance agreement with PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS), a shipping subsidiary of PT Pertamina (Persero), an Indonesian state-owned oil and gas company. In October, the parties had reached an agreement in principle on the investment, according to the company's release.



Pertamina is the largest state-owned oil and gas company in Indonesia, where energy demand is expected to continue to increase in tandem with the nation’s remarkable economic growth. NYK has been collaborating with PIS, a shipping subsidiary of Pertamina, particularly in ship management in the field of energy transportation.

NYK will contribute to Indonesia's development by collaborating with PIS in a wide range of businesses, including those associated with crude oil, petroleum products, LNG transportation, floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), and carbon capture and storage (CCS), for which demand is expected to grow in the future to realize a carbon-neutral society.



In February 2021, NYK released the “NYK Group ESG Story,” which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. In March this year, NYK released the updated “NYK Group ESG Story 2022,” which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group’s management strategies set forth in the "NYK Group ESG Story" and provides a partial explanation of the Group’s sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective. To strongly promote ESG management, the NYK Group will promote the creation of new value as a sustainable solution provider.