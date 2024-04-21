2024 April 21 15:07

Steerprop selected to supply main propulsion and tunnel thrusters for CCG's multi-purpose vessels program

Steerprop says it has been chosen to provide a comprehensive Polar Class 4 (PC 4) propulsion package for the Canadian Coast Guard's Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPVs) renewal program. The contract entails the supply of propulsion packages for the initial six MPVs, integral to Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). Steerprop's solution comprises two tunnel thrusters for auxiliary propulsion and two Contra-Rotating Propulsors (CRP) for main propulsion, meticulously engineered to meet the stringent operational demands of the vessels in challenging Arctic waters.



Recognized for their expertise in ice-strengthened Arctic propulsion systems, Steerprop's solution ensures exceptional operational reliability, maneuverability, and efficiency, essential for the diverse missions undertaken by the Canadian Coast Guard in the Eastern and Western Seaboards and the western and lower Arctic.



The CRP units not only serve propulsion needs but also facilitate efficient ice management, crucial for maintaining safe navigation channels and responding to emergencies in icy conditions. With a design that optimizes efficiency even at lower power levels, Steerprop's solution minimizes energy consumption while maximizing operational versatility and reliability.



Juho Rekola, Director of Sales and Project Management at Steerprop, stated, "Our commitment to delivering the best possible propulsion systems and engineering support for our customers is at the heart of everything we do at Steerprop. This project exemplifies our resolve to support our customer in enhancing vessel performance and environmental friendliness without compromising on stringent requirements for operational availability.”



He continued, "This contract not only guarantees significant growth and a stable base load for an extended period but also plays a vital role in shaping the future of Steerprop. Establishing a permanent presence in Canada, this project further strengthens our expansion efforts across North America."



Seaspan Shipyards is pleased to award this mission-critical propulsion system contract which will help enable the Canadian Coast Guard to safely and efficiently operate the MPVs across the wide range of environmental conditions encountered in Canadian waters. said David Belton, Senior Program Director, Multi-Purpose Vessels at Seaspan Shipyards.