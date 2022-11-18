2022 November 18 15:13

NYK Bulkship (Asia) recognized by Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

Seymour Sun and Grouse Sun, two vessels owned by NYK Bulkship Asia Pte. Ltd., have been recognized with the "Green Ship Award" at the Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) Forum 2022 hosted by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The SRS Forum is an annual event to recognize ships with outstanding EEDI among the 4,400 Singapore-flagged vessels registered with SRS.

At the forum held on November 17, NBAsia managing director Masanori Okuma received a certificate of commendation on behalf of the company.

The ships recognized this year have each been equipped with a dual-fuel engine that can use not only heavy fuel oil but also methanol. Furthermore, when navigating using methanol as fuel, these vessels have new technology that suppresses the production of NOx by adding water to methanol to lower its temperature during combustion. As a result, these vessels can comply with the IMO’s stringent Tier III NOx emission standard and contribute to environment-friendly transportation without the need for an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system and a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) device.

On February 3, 2021, NYK released the “NYK Group ESG Story ,” which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. On March 24, 2022, NYK released the updated “NYK Group ESG Story 2022 ,” which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group’s management strategies set forth in the "NYK Group ESG Story" and provides a partial explanation of the Group’s sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective.

The IMO-adopted MARPOL Convention is the main international convention covering the prevention of the pollution of the marine environment by shipping. In line with MARPOL Annex VI (Regulations for the Prevention of Air Pollution from Ships) that came into effect on May 19, 2005, NOx emission controls (tier I controls) for diesel engines installed on vessels were implemented in Japan.

Later, the convention was revised, and a new NOx emission level (tier II controls) came into force on July 1, 2010. The revised regulation was a very strict one that aimed to decrease NOx emission levels by a further 20 percent from that of the first regulation.

A third control was adopted in 2008, targeting vessels to be constructed from 2016 and limited to emission control areas, to seek the reduction of NOx emissions by about 80 percent from that of the first tier.