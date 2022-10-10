2022 October 10 16:31

Six new companies join the H2Zero initiative

The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) today announced additional pledges from six companies. The companies announced that they are committed to scaling up decarbonized hydrogen in their operations, raising the total number of companies who have already joined the H2Zero initiative up to 34.

The announcement was made at the World Hydrogen Congress, the senior executive networking congress for the clean hydrogen industry.

The new companies include Arcadis, DNV, Octopus Hydrogen, Port of Rotterdam, Topsoe and the University of Birmingham, representing different sectors from industry and shipping to consulting, education, quality assurance and risk management.

Launched in 2021 at COP26 in Glasgow, UK, H2Zero aims to increase market confidence in the growth of decarbonized hydrogen by 2030 and accelerate the use and production of hydrogen as an essential part of the future net-zero energy system. Hydrogen can help diversify energy sources worldwide and decarbonize high-emitting sectors where electrification is not an option, such as steel or heavy-duty mobility. It can be beneficial for both the energy system and end-user applications (e.g., transport and high-temperature heat industry), making it a key solution for the energy transition.

One of the new pledgers will act on the supply side by committing to own and operate an installed capacity of 1 GW of electrolyzers globally by 2030. These will be powered by renewable energy, amounting to roughly 200 tonnes per day of ultra-low carbon hydrogen production.

All six new companies pledge to support the development of a hydrogen economy by: - implementing carbon reduction solutions and zero carbon technologies, - building manufacturing facility to produce highly efficient electrolyzers, - bringing to market software for electrolysis optimization, - developing new materials and processes, - providing independent technical expertise regarding the carbon intensity of projects, - offering education and training.

As per its latest report released in September 2022, the Hydrogen Council, a global CEO-led initiative with the ambition to foster the clean energy transition with hydrogen, calls for an urgent move from project proposals to final investment decisions (FIDs).

The pledges announced today contribute to growing market signals by 2030, putting forward a wide range of engagement and actions across sectors to deploy hydrogen with the lowest possible carbon intensity.

WBCSD is the premier global, CEO-led community of over 200 of the world’s leading sustainable businesses.

The SMI is a network of global CEOs and private sector corporations.

The World Hydrogen Congress was conceived in 2018 to act as the senior executive networking congress for the clean hydrogen industry. It is produced by the World Hydrogen Leaders, the exclusive hydrogen executive membership community. The mission of the World Hydrogen Congress is to accelerate the global commercialisation of clean hydrogen and to help connect the industry by providing an annual diary date for high-quality content and high-intensity networking.