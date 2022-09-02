2022 September 2 16:58

PortNews offers new edition of its Hydrotechnika magazine

Among the key strategic activities are the development of the Arctic and the Northern Sea Route

The new edition of PortNews Media Group’s Hydrotechnika magazine is focused on the developments and practical experience in implementation of the state’s strategic tasks amid the new conditions when import substitution and production development become the first-priority tasks.

The content includes articles dedicated to the development of the Arctic and the Northern Sea Route, environmental safety and phasing out of imports.

Subscription for Hydrotechnika magazine editions >>>>