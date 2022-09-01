2022 September 1 11:02

NYK concludes charter agreement for LNG carrier with Kyuden Group

On September 1, NYK and Q United Energy Supply & Trading Co., which is a Kyuden Group company, signed a new multi-year time charter contract for a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier based on the relationship of trust and experience in energy transportation that NYK and Kyuden Group have built up to date, according to the company's release.

This vessel will be equipped with a WinGD-made dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine (i.e., X-DF diesel engine) that has superior fuel-consumption efficiency and can operate on marine gas oil or boil off gas stored in the cargo tank. The carrier will also feature a re-liquefaction system that can use surplus boil-off gas efficiently.

The cargo tank will be a 174,000 cubic meter capacity membrane-type tank that will make use of advanced insulating materials to suppress the boil-off rate (percentage of gas volume that vaporizes during navigation) in the cargo tank and realize significantly more efficient, economical, and environmentally friendly operation.

By utilizing its experience and network cultivated as a world-scale LNG-carrier owning-and-managing company, NYK will contribute to Japan’s stable energy supply. We will also cooperate with the Kyuden Group not only in the LNG transportation business but also in the LNG-fuel supply business for ships and the construction of the world's first LNG-fueled large coal carrier.

Vessel Particulars

Length overall: approx. 293 meters

Breadth: approx. 24.00 meters

Main engine: X-DF engine

Cargo tank capacity: approx. 174,000 cubic meters

Shipbuilder: Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Delivery: 2024



