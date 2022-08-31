2022 August 31 15:56

Hutchison Ports and Terminal Investment Limited Sàrl jointly announce intention for development new container terminal Maasvlakte I

Hutchison Ports and Terminal Investment Limited Sàrl (TIL), the terminal investment company of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), announce the intention of a collaboration to develop a new container terminal in the Europahaven, where the north side of the Hutchison Ports ECT Delta terminal and Hutchison Ports Delta II (the former APMT-R site) are located, according to Port of Rotterdam's release.

Both locations on the Delta peninsula are part of the new container terminal and will facilitate MSC's ambitions for further growth. The Port of Rotterdam Authority will redevelop the quay walls for this project. The entire terminal will be developed and launched in phases and is expected to start the first phase of operation in 2027.



Leo Ruijs, CEO of Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam and Hutchison Ports Delta II said, “We are looking forward to developing and operating the terminal together with TIL. In our plan, the new terminal will consist of five deep-sea berths with a total length of 2.6 km. We are delighted to strengthen further our presence in the region, with the goal of building an automated container terminal that offers high productivity levels and a sustainable working environment.”

Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority said, “We are delighted that world class player MSC is committed to this renewal and significant expansion of the container handling in Rotterdam. After the redevelopment, the terminal's expected capacity will be 6 to 7 million TEU (standard size for containers). This is a substantial strengthening of our leading position as Europe's largest container port and contributes to further improving the competitive position of both our customers and the port.”

Ammar Kanaan, CEO of TIL said, “We are committed to the development of this new state of the art mega terminal in Rotterdam. Sustainability is a top priority for TIL and MSC. As the world's largest container shipping company, we have a crucial role in creating a sustainable future. The possibility of utilizing shore power is therefore an important consideration for the development of the new terminal. Elaborations on the shore-side power strategy for this project will be further explored with relevant stakeholders.”