2022 July 8 18:11

Fincantieri Marine Group taps Galbiati as new CEO

Fincantieri Marine Group and its board of directors announced on July 7 that its current general manager, Marco Galbiati, has been named as the new CEO effective July 6, while former CEO Dario Deste remains the company’s president.



Galbiati was FMG’s general manager, a role that he held since 2018. In this capacity he has been heavily involved in all aspects of the business and its efforts to grow the workforce in support of important commercial and military contracts.



Deste served as FMG’s president and CEO since 2018, and was recently promoted to lead Fincantieri’s Naval Vessels Division.



Galbiati started his business career in 1996 with Sapio Group, an Italian market leader in the industrial and medical gases sector, where he served as the group fincancial controller.



In 2007, Galbiati joined Fincantieri, where he served as a leader in various financial departments, ultimately rising to be head of financial planning and controls for the two most prominent business units: Naval Vessels and Cruise Ships.



Galbiati earned a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia.



Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG) serves commercial and government customers in the U.S., including the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, and maintains three shipyards (Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and Fincantieri ACE Marine) all located on the Great Lakes within an hour from Green Bay. With nearly 3,000 employees, Fincantieri is one of the largest employers in Northeast Wisconsin.



FMG’s parent company, Fincantieri, is one of the world’s largest and most diverse shipbuilding groups. It is a leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interior solutions.