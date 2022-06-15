2022 June 15 17:05

OCI expands import terminal for green ammonia in the port of Rotterdam

OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI) announced that it has made a final investment decision (FID) for the first phase of its ammonia import terminal expansion project in the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, according to the company's release.



The terminal is strategically located to facilitate emerging ammonia demand for bunkering to ocean-going vessels, and to act as a hub for hydrogen imported in the form of ammonia from regions with ample natural gas and renewable resources such as the Middle East & North Africa to meet Europe’s expected future hydrogen deficit.

The expansion will be developed under a staged investment approach, with an initial increase in throughput capacity from the current c.400 ktpa to up to 1.2 million metric tons per year to be achieved through low-cost upgrades to OCI’s existing infrastructure. Total investment cost for the first phase is estimated to be below $20 million, with completion expected in 2023.

For the second phase, OCI has completed a basic engineering package for the construction of a new world-scale ammonia tank at the terminal, which, along with a scale-up in jetty infrastructure, will allow a potential increase in throughput to above 3 million tons per annum. OCI plans to commence permitting activities this year, to be in a position to rapidly increase throughput capacity as demand for clean ammonia develops in the medium-term.

The port of Rotterdam is the largest seaport in Europe with approximately 30,000 visiting sea-going and 100,000 inland vessels per year. It is one of four major global and Europe’s largest bunkering port, supplying around 11 million m³ of marine bunker fuels per year.





