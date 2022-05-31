2022 May 31 09:58

Arkhangelsk to host 5th International Forum “Arctic Shipbuilding” on 29–30 June 2022

PortNews Media Group supports the event as its official media partner

The 5th International Forum “Arctic Shipbuilding” is to be held on 29–30 June 2022 in Arkhangelsk. The event is organized by the Arkhangelsk Region Government, Association “Cluster of Shipbuilding and Marine Equipment Production of the Arkhangelsk Region” and Arkhangelsk based Association of Oil and Gas Suppliers “Sozvezdye”.

The goal of the Forum is to show the opportunities for the development of Russia’s shipbuilding industry in the Arctic region and to contribute to the productive dialogue within the professional community. The Forum will traditionally focus on the development of civil shipbuilding, ship repair, establishment of local facilities for production of equipment, state support measures.

Among the speakers to take part in the Forum are representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, Arctic Zone authorities, United Shipbuilding Corporation, Rosmorport, Rosatom, Sovcomflot, NOVATEK, Gazprom Neft, Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda”, Krylov State Research Center, CNII Kurs, as well as representatives of shipyards, educational and scientific organizations.