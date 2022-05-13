2022 May 13 17:00

Fincantieri announces delivery of the newest ocean cruise ship for Viking

Viking Mars, the new ocean cruise ship which Fincantieri is building for the shipowner Viking, has been delivered at the shipyard in Ancona, according to the company's release.

The unit will be placed in the small cruise ship segment. As its sister ships, she is about 47,800 tons, 465 cabins with accommodation for 930 passengers.



Viking Mars, eighth of this class, has been designed by naval architects and engineers, including an interior design team of Los Angeles-based Rottet Studios and London-based SMC Design.



The Viking units are all built according to the latest navigation regulations and equipped with the “safe return to port” system. They also feature energy-efficient engines, optimized hydrodynamics and hull thereby reducing consumption, as well as systems which minimize pollution produced by exhaust gases, meeting the strictest environmental regulations.