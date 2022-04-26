  • Home
  Freight throughput in the Port of Rotterdam decreased by 1.5% in first quarter
  2022 April 25 14:46

    Freight throughput in the Port of Rotterdam decreased by 1.5% in first quarter

    In the first quarter of 2022, 1.5% less freight passed through the Port of Rotterdam than in the same period last year: 113.6 million tonnes compared to 115.2 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2021, according to the company's release. Especially the throughput of mineral oil products and iron ore fell. The throughput of LNG and other liquid and dry bulk (raw materials in particular) increased. The container volume was slightly below the 2021 level.

    In the port of Rotterdam last year, 62 million tonnes of almost 470 million tonnes of throughput was Russia-oriented (13%). Many energy carriers from Russia are imported via the port of Rotterdam. In 2021, roughly 30% of crude oil, 25% of LNG, and 20% of oil products and coal came from Russia. Russia exports steel, copper, aluminium and nickel through Rotterdam. In 2021, 8% of container handling was Russia-oriented. The impact of the sanctions and of the decisions of individual companies not to do any business with Russia any longer, has become noticeable in almost all sectors.

    In total, liquid bulk throughput decreased by 1.0% to 51.5 million tonnes. The volume of crude oil remained virtually unchanged (-0.2% to 25.5 million tonnes). The throughput of mineral oil products, especially fuel oil, dropped (-20.5% to 13.5 million tonnes), mainly due to lower production in Russia, as a result of which less fuel oil entered Rotterdam from Russia. As from March, oil companies have imported less oil from Russia. In the first quarter, LNG throughput was considerably higher (+77.7% to 2.7 million tonnes). The throughput of chemical products, vegetable oils and renewable products also strongly rose, causing a strong increase in the volume of other liquid bulk (+22.2% to 9.9 million tonnes).

    In the dry bulk segment, iron ore & scrap fell (-19.5% to 5.6 million tonnes). High energy costs and diminishing demand for steel caused German steel production to slump. Reduced demand was especially due to disruptions in logistics chains, causing production levels of steel processing companies to drop. Coal throughput slightly rose (+3.5% to 3.9 million tonnes), as demand for energy coal (for power plants) increased more sharply than demand for cokes (for blast furnaces). For electricity production coal is cheaper than gas at this moment. For other dry bulk there is a massive increase in comparison with last year (33.5% to 3.9 million tonnes). Despite the high prices, demand for raw materials has soared.

    Primarily the falling transhipment volumes (-21.5% to 6.0 million tonnes) led to lower throughput in the container segment (-5.4% to 35.6 million tonnes). In terms of TEU (the standard unit for containers), the throughput dropped less dramatically (-1.4% to 3.6 million TEU), since the average container weight was lower, and more empty containers were transported. Transhipment volumes have been decreasing gradually since July 2021, in consequence of the enormous amount of activity at the deep-sea terminals due to the high number of disruptions in the logistics chain. Additionally, container shipping had to cope with several storms in January and February, which upset sailing schedules even further.

    In March, the impact of the events in Ukraine was reflected in falling volumes to Russia. Most shipping companies introduced a booking stop for Russian container cargo, and most deep-sea terminals do not accept any export cargo from Russia any longer. This will affect transhipment volumes to Russia even further. In the first quarter, the consequences of the COVID lockdowns in Shanghai were not yet noticeable in Rotterdam.

    The total throughput in the breakbulk segment (Roll-on/Roll-off and other breakbulk) increased by 19% to 8.4 million tonnes. The RoRo throughput (+20.4% to 6.7 million tonnes) went up in comparison with the first quarter of last year, as the Brexit transition period had just ended and due to high demand from the United Kingdom.

    In the segment of other breakbulk, an increase (+13.7% to 1.7 million tonnes) resulted from a higher non-ferrous throughput and a shift from container cargo to breakbulk, brought on by the rates in container shipping. Much Russian cargo currently remains at the breakbulk terminals.

