2022 April 13 17:33

Northern Latitudinal Railway project to enter active construction phase in 2022 – Vladimir Putin

When implemented, the project will let unload BAM and Transsib



The active construction phase of this railway project is scheduled to begin as early as this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the videoconference meeting on the development of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation.

“I would like to draw the attention of the Government, RZD, Gazprom and other companies that are involved in this project to the fact that this is a direct instruction, and that is how you must regard it. We have been working on the Northern Latitudinal Railway project for a long time. It will help us ease the burden on the BAM and Trans-Siberian railways, which is a matter of fundamental importance in light of redirecting our basic exports to the east,” said the President.



The Northern Latitudinal Railway (NLR) project envisages the establishment of direct link between the Severnaya and Sverdlovskaya railroads along the Obskaya – Salekhard – Nadym – Pangody – Novy Urengoy – Korotchaevo route in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area. The NLR will be 707 kilometers long and will have the annual tonnage capacity of about 24 million tons of cargo.

The Northern Latitudinal Railway 2 project foresees the construction of the Bovanenkovo-Sabetta branch that will provide a direct link with the seaport. Implementation of the NLR and the NLR 2 projects will make Sabetta the easternmost port with the railway link on the Northern Sea Route.