2022 April 6 09:53

Fincantieri signs contract for the design and construction of an innovative stern trawler for Deutsche Fischfang Union

Fincantieri, through its subsidiary Vard, has signed a contract worth approximately 50 million euros for the design and construction of an innovative stern trawler for the German company Deutsche Fischfang Union GmbH & Co. KG., according to the company's release.



The vessel will have a length of 84 meters with accommodation arranged for 34 people in single cabins on board. The hull will be built in Braila, Romania, while the delivery of the stern trawler is scheduled from Brattvaag in Norway in the first quarter of 2024.

The design was developed according to the highest sustainability standards, with particular attention to reducing environmental impact, securing the quality of the fish, crew safety and process efficiency. The new trawler will be equipped with innovative catch handling solutions, with a live fish tank to keep the fish healthy, and an advanced fish processing factory. The cargo capacity will be approximately 2,200 m3 divided over two decks, in addition to ensilage tanks of approximately 540 m3, to ensure full utilization of the biomass from each catch.





