2022 March 17 11:12

150 years in Italy celebrated with Fincantieri’s 75th vessel built to LR class

Lloyd’s Register (LR), a leading provider of classification, compliance and advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, and Fincantieri, one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, marked a milestone in their long-standing relationship, with the delivery earlier this year of the Discovery Princess cruise ship – the 75th vessel to be built to LR class by Fincantieri.

LR Group CEO, Nick Brown, presented a plaque featuring an image of Discovery Princess to Giorgio Gomiero, Fincantieri Senior Vice President Operations Merchant Ships Division and Pierluigi Punter, Fincantieri Vice President Engineering & Design Merchant Ships Division at the shipbuilder’s office in Trieste.

The relationship between LR and Fincantieri dates back to 1990. The 75 vessels comprise a total of over 6 million GT. Together they have been built for various different owners and have carried more than 190,000 passengers. This year, Fincantieri will deliver a further four cruise ships to LR class.

2022 marks the 150-year anniversary of LR in Italy. Since the first LR surveyor in Genoa was appointed in 1872, LR has supported Italy to become a global leader in passenger ship building. Sharing rich maritime heritage, LR and Fincantieri have together achieved numerous notable industry firsts, such as Carnival Destiny, delivered in 1996, the first cruise ship over 100,000 GT and the world's largest cruise ship at that time. Grand Princess was also the largest cruise ship in the world when delivered in 1998. Additionally, LR classed the first dual fuel/LNG ferry ever built in Italy – F.A Gauthier, delivered by Fincantieri in 2015.



